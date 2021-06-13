ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash in Orlando damaged two houses, snapped a power pole in half and gave neighbors a big scare.

Police say the driver of the car, 46-year-old Anthony Tyrome Wilson, was driving on a revoked license, in a car listed as stolen.

Wilson did not survive the crash, and a female passenger with him went to the hospital.



Teresa Brown, who was sitting just outside the home that was heavily damaged by the crash, believes it was divine intervention that saved her life.

“By God’s grace. By God’s grace, I’m alive," she said. "I walked up the street, the sidewalk, and on my way back I heard the squealing of the wheels.”

Then, she says, she heard God's whisper to move out of the way.

“Before I could get across the street, he was, the car was in the house. I would’ve been dead," Brown said.

DEADLY CRASH: Westmoreland Drive. ⁦@OrlandoPolice⁩ says a driver crashed his car with such a heavy impact, it damaged two homes and snapped a power pole. The driver did not survive. The passenger went to the hospital. People living in the homes are ok.

The crash dealt a lot of damage to the place she calls home, and the home next door, also snapping a power pole in its path in half.

Just before all this happened, neighbor Jack Williams says he, too, had a close call.

“I was traveling north on Westmoreland crossing Gore street, when this SUV pulled out from the apartments and swung way over. It almost hit me head on," said Williams.

He turned the corner, came back, the next thing he saw was the car inside the house.

Both he and Brown were supposed to go to church this Sunday.

Brown feels, instead of going to God, God came to her.

“I saw my life flashing before my eyes. Uh uh. God said it’s not my time," said Brown.​

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to two adults living in the home that was heavily damaged.