SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are tying together three active investigations that led to one man’s death.

What You Need To Know Trevor Morrison was found dead in the Banana River in Brevard County this week



He had been reported missing



His car was found in Osceola County

Longwood police started an investigation once Trevor Morrison was reported missing. They say his car was found in Osceola County being driven by Leekhan Bryan, but there was no sign of Morrison.

“We do know that they are acquaintances. We do not know the nature of the relationship,” Longwood Police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth, said Friday.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man found dead in Merritt Island this week was Morrison. A boater found his body Tuesday in the Banana River.

Investigators believe Morrison was killed in Longwood and then taken to Brevard County to conceal the crime.

Bryan is at the Osceola County jail, but he will be brought to Seminole County and likely face additional charges.

“At this point there are no other suspects that we are aware of, and there is no credible threat to the public at this time,” Chenoweth said.

