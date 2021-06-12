TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Even as a controversial new law restricting access to mail-in balloting encounters a slew of legal challenges, Tallahassee's Republican leaders are being urged by conservative-leaning think tanks to consider passing even more election reforms.

The proposals, including criminalizing decisions by local election supervisors to deviate from policies and deadlines during emergencies, have already been adopted by other Republican-led states and are prompting a new bipartisan coalition to warn of grave ramifications.

The coalition, dubbed "Protect Democracy," includes former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, both Republicans. In a new report, the group details more than 200 legislative measures introduced in the wake of the 2020 election that seek to limit access to voting and fundamentally change the nature of America's decentralized system of conducting elections.​

"The whole premise for what's going on today is based on a false narrative: that this election in 2020 was stolen. It was not," Whitman told a virtual gathering this week. "These are regulations, these are laws, that are being passed to correct a problem that doesn't exist."

Arizona and Iowa have passed laws criminalizing certain actions by local election officials, and a proposed bill in Texas would have made it easier for losing candidates to convince judges to overturn the election results. As similar measures gain ground in statehouses across the country, a chilling effect will result, warned Victoria Bassetti, a member of the coalition and a senior adviser to the United States Democracy Center.

"Those election administrators, knowing that they're subject to all of this potential criminal penalty, will act in an extraordinarily constrained way that may ultimately deprive valid voters of their ability to vote and make it much harder for other people to engage in the democratic process," she said.

But the Republicans behind the post-2020 reforms — including the election overhaul in Florida — maintain their goal is apolitical: To build public faith in a secure voting process.

"My motivation is to protect votes — protect ballot boxes with ballots inside from being destroyed. Any ballot, Republican or Democrat," said Sen. Dennis Baxley (R) Ocala, the sponsor of the mail-in balloting restrictions.