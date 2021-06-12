ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane season is important for residents, especially those with disabilities and other special needs, to plan ahead.

Cheryl Stone said that a few years ago during Hurricane Irma, a tree fell on her house and she had to live in a hotel for months. Stone, who is wheelchair bound, said this was the first time in her life that she felt like she had a disability.

“Cause I can't change the weather, the weather can change me, or events can change me, but I have control over how much I let that affect me. I really do,” she said.

Stone said the Center For Independent Living, which serves seven counties, has helped her better prepare.

CIL Orlando’s website is accessible for those who are vision impaired or have ADHD among other impairments. A new tab on their website called “Hurricane Season 2021: Are You Ready?” offers guidance on how to track the storm and a list of special needs shelters.

Spectrum News 13’s Stephanie Bechara will be emceeing CIL’s “Celebrating Independence Live” on June 25 at 6:30pm.

Visit the CIL website for more information on the virtual fundraiser.