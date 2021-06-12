BUFFALO, N.Y. — Company B is a tasting room and market, located on Niagara Street, which has adapted as the times changed.

What You Need To Know A Buffalo business which opened shortly before the beginning of the pandemic has faced many challenges, but is now stronger than ever



The company is teaming up with other local food producers



There are strong bonds between employees

“As much as many things about the pandemic have been frustrating, we always felt you just have to learn from those situations," Julie Blackman, the sister of Company B's owner, said. “We opened at the end of 2019 and got through the winter, and then the pandemic hit and everyone had to quickly adapt. Bootleg Bucha converted and started making hand sanitizer within this same building. We quickly became the lunch mess hall for about 50 or 60 employees that were making the hand sanitizer. That was able to keep our employees employed until we were eventually able to open up.”

While focusing on making sure the company stayed afloat, those running Company B have also made a point of featuring food and beverage items from across the state.

“It’s all about supporting local, supporting your neighbors and helping to promote other people’s businesses,” chef James Pici said. “The only way we’re going to succeed is if we help each other succeed.”

Company B isn’t only creating bonds between local food producers, but there are strong bonds between employees like, the Pici, and his wife, baker Abby Carlson, who work beside each other.

“I love working with him,” Carlson said. “We have a lot of the same thought processes, so we can bounce ideas off of each other.”

The philosophy at Company B is that Western New York can best make it through a challenging time by working together and supporting each other.

To learn more about Company B, click here.