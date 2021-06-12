Throughout the country and in Central Florida, Buffalo Solider chapters came together Saturday for an an event called “Ride for Justice and Stop the Violence.”

What You Need To Know 11-mile ride was to create awareness about injustice, stop gun violence



Around 50 members from Orlando Chapter Riding took part



Saturday's event happened here, across country

They did an 11-mile ride. Organizers said it’s their duty to do this ride to create awareness about the injustice not only to those that have lost lives at the hands of bad policing but to also support justice for those officers killed in the line of duty.

They also want to create awareness and try to stop the gun violence thats happening in communities.

“It's one those things where it just doesn't happen in this neighborhood, it happens all over. Every time you turn on your TV, you hear about situations of mass shootings or senseless gunfire, and it's raging all over. It's one of these things we as a community need to pan together and come up with solutions to stop it,” Buffalo Soldiers Orlando chapter president DJ Man said.

Around 50 members from Orlando Chapter Riding, many former law enforcement officers, took part in Saturday's event.

As they rode they said they will continue to let their voices be heard.

“Know the Buffalo Soldiers and other bikers are supporting the community and trying to make a difference in the community to stop the violence,” said Man.