WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan say they are sick as a result of toxic fumes from the U.S. military’s practice of burning garbage in large outdoor burn pits. It has been difficult to prove their illnesses are linked to their service, which is a critical step to qualify for medical and disability benefits through the Veterans Administration.

Now, Congress is considering legislation to change all of that.

“The war has followed us home because the war hasn’t ended for us,” said Le Roy Torres, founder of Burn Pits 360, a nonprofit organization that advocates for veterans exposed to the burn pits during their service.

When Torres returned from Iraq nearly a decade ago, his health changed drastically.

“I was having coughing spells, a lot of sinus problems,” he said in an interview with Spectrum News.

Torres was ultimately diagnosed with a debilitating lung condition and chronic cognitive issues that ultimately cost him his job as a state trooper. He believes he and other veterans like him were slowly poisoned by exposure to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq caused by the military’s practice of burning all kinds of garbage – including toxic chemicals and human waste — in large outdoor fires.

“Watching them die slowly is torture, because their bodies begin to fail them in so many ways,” said Rosie Torres, Le Roy’s wife.

Rosie Torres said her husband has exhausted their lifesavings because he could not get specialized health care from the VA.

“A few years ago, he put a shotgun to his mouth," she said. "That was one of the most difficult things of all this, when it drives an individual with so much faith to get to the point of hopelessness."

A bill sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio and Kirsten Gillibrand removes a requirement that vets who are sick have to prove they were exposed to toxic fumes during their service.

“You’re not allowed to have burn pits in America for a reason, because we know it's dangerous,” Rubio said in an interview with Spectrum News.

At least 15 similar bills have been introduced in Congress. Rubio said his version has faced some opposition because it covers a wide range of illnesses.

“It’s being held up because it could potentially cost a lot of money, and frankly the Department of Defense and others want to spend money on other things," he said. "I feel very strongly that we have a moral obligation."

For some, it’s too late. Susan Zeier’s son-in-law Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson recently died following a battle with lung cancer. He worked near a burn pit in Iraq.

“The delays in his treatment, approvals for the last 8-10 months of his life may have prompted the decline in his health, because you can’t wait a couple of weeks for your treatment when you’re getting cancer treatment,” Zeier said, a volunteer with the group Burn Pits 360.

Zeier hopes the final legislation will allow those with a variety of illnesses to get the care they so desperately need.

“Heath’s dying wish was that this presumption bill would pass — not for him, or for us, but for his fellow veterans,” Zeier said.

Rubio and Gillibrand’s bill was combined with others and passed out of the Veterans Affairs Committee, but, they are fighting to ensure additional ailments are covered in the final version.