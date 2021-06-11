ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the second year, the onePULSE Foundation honored the 49 lives lost during the June 12, 2016, nightclub shooting by awarding scholarships to 49 students.

Nader Tabsh was one of the recipients.

“Being here and not just living authentically but rewarded for it and being told we want more of this, you’re a leader in your community, and we recognize it, is of course, ever gratifying," he said.

Tabsh said he wasn't always comfortable with who he is.

“There were a lot of societal burdens I had to deal with," he said. "I couldn’t dress the way I wanted when I wanted. I couldn’t necessarily say what I wanted at all times.”

That all changed about six years ago when he moved to Central Florida from Dubai and met people who embraced him, including Juan Ramon Guerrero and Christopher Andrew Leinonen.

“I remember learning from them, learning to live authentically, learning to live carefree, and they were essentially gatekeepers for all of that,” Tabsh said.

A few months later, tragedy struck. He watched from his dorm room in horror as reports of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub began. His friends were there that night and they were first reported as missing.

“We got news that they were both hospitalized then we got confirmation that they were victims of the shooting," Tabsh said.

Losing his friends to hate almost changed who he fought to become.

“Have I made a mistake coming to the United States given that this tragedy to where I live and some people I knew where victims?” Tabsh said. "It could have been anyone. It could've been me."

But it was the love and support from the Central Florida community that showed him there was nothing to fear. The confidence he regained helped him succeed and become one of the 49 recipients of the onePULSE Foundation Scholarship to honor the 49 lives lost that night.

“It’s a moment of reflection," Tabsh said. "Growing up in Dubai I never thought I would come out, versus now being acclaimed for identity and work in my community.”

The second year student at the University of Central Florida's School of Medicine said he plans to become a professional psychiatrist after he graduates.

Tabsh is also a president of three clubs in the UCF College of Medicine: the Arts in Medicine, PsychSIGN (the local chapter of a national psychiatry interest group), and LGBTQ+ Medical Students and allies.