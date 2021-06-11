CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber is turning to the next generation of business and thought leaders to help decide the future of Greater Cincinnati's transportation network.

What You Need To Know "Next Gen" is a working group made up of local young professionals who have a passion for transportation



Those members will provide guidance to the Cincinnati Chamber’s transportation and policy team



Those interested in participating in Next Gen need to submit an application by July 9

The Cincinnati Chamber has launched "Next Gen" — a working group made up of local young professionals who have a passion for transportation.

The chamber said it is looking to recruit 12 to 15 people under the age of 40 to take part. Each member will serve a two-year term.

“From day one we've been guided by some of the region’s leading business voices as we've shaped our transportation work,” said Jill Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber. “As we look toward building a Future City, we are creating a new space for our region’s next generation leaders to engage and lead this work.”

The "Future City" mantra is one of the guiding principles of the chamber. It's rooted in the idea that decision-making should lead to business growth that creates or accelerates opportunity for all residents and businesses regardless of where they reside in the region.

One way to do that is to literally connect communities.

“How our region is connected impacts every single person who lives here, and we’re eager to elevate passionate, talented people to drive transportation planning and decision making," said Pete Metz, Manager of Transportation Initiatives for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Members of Next Gen will provide guidance to the Cincinnati Chamber’s transportation and policy team. They'll also help lead strategic initiatives of the Transportation Business Coalition as well as The Connected Region.

The Cincinnati Chamber launched the Connected Region in 2016. It's the chamber's vision for the type of transportation systems needed to best connect Greater Cincinnati.

Not just transportation to jobs, but also to education, health care, parks, grocery stores and entertainment. The chamber and the Next Gen committee will work with government agencies, nonprofits, elected officials and community groups to make that happen.

So, those involved in Next Gen will not be approving city or state projects or making decisions about funding for those projects; however, they will play a role in advocating for projects and causes to the organizations that will.

"You don’t have to work in the transportation industry to shape the future of mobility in our region,” Metz added.

Those interested in participating in Next Gen need to submit an application by July 9.

For more information and apply, visit www.theconnectedregion.com/next-gen/.