RALEIGH, N.C. — Curt Ruffin has always lived life on the move.

“I remember the time I was out at crossroad out here where I thought to myself, if I only had a way out I'd be better off. I’d take that route," he said.

Ruffin used to spend his days moving around a downtown Raleigh neighborhood so police couldn't track him down.

He started dealing drugs at 15 years old.

“I was able to enjoy some of the finer things: jewelry, nice clothes, nice cars, and with that women come," Ruffin said. “At the end of the day, there’s only two results in this game — you either dead or in jail.”

Eventually, the law caught up, and Ruffin spent five years in prison.

“This lifestyle ain’t worth it. It ain’t worth it at all. You lose a lot of loved ones. You lose time with your family, you lose who you are as a person," he said.

Today, Ruffin is changing the course of his life. He’s the owner and operator of King of Kingz Trucking named after his love of God and his kingdom.

“I really was able to learn and grow in Christ, in Him, and I became a better man through that, and I'm forever grateful and thankful," Ruffin said.

Eventually, Ruffin plans to grow his business from one truck to a fleet, but he is operating during a tough time for the industry. Even before the pandemic shifted so many people were have their purchases delivered, and there was a shortage of truckers.

The American Trucking Association estimates that the industry is short at least 61,000 drivers, and that number could increase by another 100,000 by 2028.

Although there have been many bumps in his journey, Ruffin knows all too well that it isn’t about where you are, it’s where you’re going.

“The legacy I want to be able to leave for my family, and I'm just driven. I’m driven. There’s something in me that says keep going even when I don’t feel like [it], keep going, it ain’t in me to give up or nothing," he said.