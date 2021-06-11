ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at Orlando International Airport.

What You Need To Know COVID shots offered at Orlando International Airport



The site, close to arriving flights, will operate at least until June 18



Airport employees, county residents, and travelers can get shots



Staff urge adults to get J&J shots, so children can get Pfizer vaccine

The plan is to keep the walk-up site running until June 18 and then decide if it is sustainable, according to Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

Orange County has partnered with the Florida Department of Emergency Management for the pilot program, which started Monday with 60 doses administered.

“We have put the vaccinations close to arrival flights, not departure flights," Pino said. "Our intention is, again, to vaccinate people who are coming into our county, and mainly county residents and people who work at the airport.”

Travelers who want to get vaccinated will not be turned away because there is an excess of doses in Orange County, and some people have taken advantage of that opportunity, Pino said.

Staff are encouraging adults to get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination at the airport, but the two-shot Pfizer-brand vaccine is also available for their children.