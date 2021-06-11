ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing teen after his friend said he fell into Lake Down in Windermere and never came back up.

Deputies responded to Lake Down just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities began searching for two missing boaters, officials say they found one of them, that person is recovering at the hospital.

The other boater, a 17-year-old boy, is still missing. It is an extremely dark area, making any search effort more difficult until the sun rises over the lake.

The person they found said he and his friend were on a jet ski. He said that’s when his friend fell into the water and never came back up.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.