TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launched its Text to 911 service this week, after a year-long trial run it says was highly successful.

Sheriff's office officials said over the period of the trial run, it received 323 text to 911 calls that led to 197 deputy responses to scenes.

Of those responses, three cases were what the Sheriff's Office called "dangerous situations" where a silent 911 call was needed to keep the caller safe.

The Sheriff's Office says there is a time and place for sending a text to 911 in an emergency, including:

Home invasions, domestic incidents or hostage situations where silence is required for safety





When cell reception is spotty and traditional calls are dropping





For those that are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired

Sheriff Chad Chronister said even though the text to 911 service is operational, he still encourages residents to continue using the traditional 911 services by making a phone call in the majority of situations.

"This is another great way for our community to reach out for help when they need it,” Chronister said. "But we want our community to use that traditional 911 call, because there is so much information we can gather quicker, faster from a telephone call. "

