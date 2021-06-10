ORLANDO, Fla. — Velocicoaster, the newest thrill ride at Universal Orlando, officially opened Thursday, and the park was packed with people coming to get their first ride.

At one point, the line stretched all the way to the Hard Rock Café.

Jurassic World Velocicoaster is inspired by the Jurassic World film franchise.

The track features a towering “Top Hat” section... that throws you down at an 80 degree drop.

And the attraction was drawing the attention of more than just people actually at the theme park.