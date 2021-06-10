ORLANDO, Fla. — Velocicoaster, the newest thrill ride at Universal Orlando, officially opened Thursday, and the park was packed with people coming to get their first ride.

At one point, the line stretched all the way to the Hard Rock Café.

The wait for #VelociCoaster is now 240 minutes and starts near River Adventure. pic.twitter.com/XKJbTdMzjN — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 10, 2021

Jurassic World Velocicoaster is inspired by the Jurassic World film franchise.

The track features a towering “Top Hat” section... that throws you down at an 80 degree drop.

The first coaster trains with people on it just went by and the crowd in line cheered. Jurassic World #VelociCoaster is now open! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/ViazOw6gLr — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 10, 2021

Universal is giving out free churros at the end of Jurassic World #VelociCoaster. pic.twitter.com/dptJ9zMu6w — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 10, 2021

And the attraction was drawing the attention of more than just people actually at the theme park.