APPLETON, Wis. — The weather is warming up and summer vacation is on everyone’s mind. This year, travel experts are seeing the heightened priority of getting out of town and spending time with friends and family.

Erika Commisso is a travel agent based in Appleton, but with access to the world as she plans vacations for families in the Fox Cities. Her services, “Journey with Erika” are getting booked fast this season.

“What I’ve been getting at least in the last couple of weeks a lot of almost desperate travel,” says Commisso. “[Saying] ‘I need to go somewhere, I want to spend time with either family or friends, so what’s available?’”

Last year, most of her clients postponed travel plans, or were forced to do so as so many restrictions clouded the traveling industry. This year, summer travel is expected to make a rebound. Commisso says with that, travelers should keep in mind that demand is high for airfare, car rentals, and destination excursions.

“I encourage everyone to plan as much as you can ahead of time so that you’re not there and get disappointed because there’s still capacity restraints on excursions out there,” says Commisso.

Planning to head out on a trip herself to Costa Rica, Commisso hopes to add services and destinations as the demand keeps growing.

This year, Hawaii and Alaska are top destinations for Wisconsinites according to Commisso’s most requested planned trips. But whether your summer trip requires a couple flights, or just a car ride, Wisconsinites like the rest of the nation, are going to rural destinations. Those destinations are overwhelmingly popular this year.

According to a recent report from Airbnb, a home rental app, rural destinations account for a total of 22% of all of their bookings this year.

“We’re seeing rural stays near national and state parks, [the] Great Lakes, white sand beaches; those are all super popular for the summer,” says Liz Fusco, a representative with Airbnb. “And here in Wisconsin that means northern Wisconsin near Lake Superior is incredibly one of our top trending destinations.”

Fusco says their services are quickly adjusting to the changing way travelers plan their next trip. People are staying out of their homes longer as remote working is still an option for many and flexibility is on their side.

Airbnb expects the summer travel season to be the biggest bounce back as it remains one of the most missed activities through the on-going pandemic.