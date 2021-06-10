ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders are laser-focused on getting the youngest eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning has been issued about a highly contagious variant.

In Orange County, 54% of the population age 12 and up has received at least one dose of vaccine. However, officials say with a newer, and highly contagious variant spreading worldwide, they want that vaccination rate higher.

Brianna Szymanski, 20, didn’t have to go far to get her shot — she got a convenient, quick dose of vaccine after work.

It came as relief for the college student, who’s been biding her time until she felt ready to receive the vaccine.

“Last semester I had mono, so I was really sick for a couple months and I didn’t want to get the vaccine while my immune system was kind of down, so I wanted to wait until I was super healthy," said Szymanski.

She said she’s glad she’ll be more protected, not just against the coronavirus, but against its variant strains — like the new Delta strain, which was first identified in India.

That variant is now becoming the dominant strain in places like the United Kingdom, sparking a warning from the nation’s top doctors.

"The Delta variant really is a double threat because it is both more infectious and it can evade our immune responses," said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist.

The Orange County Health Department's Dr. Raul Pino said the new strain is more reason for everyone eligible, especially children, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There has been an increase in hospitalizations around the country for people that are a younger age," said Pino. "I just asked today for an analysis to be done in the death rate and the age, because from seeing the data, I’m suspecting it’s getting younger.”

Officials say that while Central Florida is looking more like it used to before the pandemic — and tourism numbers are starting to reflect that — it will only stay that way if case numbers are kept down.

Several of AdventHealth’s CentraCare locations, like the one here in Orlando, are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

