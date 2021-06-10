India on Thursday reported a record-high number of 6,148 new coronavirus fatalities, after an Indian state was found to have drastically underreported its figures.

That figure is higher than the previous record number of daily fatalities in the United States from this year.

India has over 29 million COVID-19 cases, second only to the U.S., and nearly 360,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The new spike in fatalities came after Bihar, one of India's poorest states, revised its single-day death toll to reflect 4,000 additional deaths, which it said accounted for people who died at home or at private hospitals. These newly-reported deaths had occurred at least 15 days ago, said health officials in Bihar, who have since opened an investigation into the matter.

Still, this problem is not unique to Bihar. Poor record-keeping in India – coupled with a lack of widespread testing, especially in rural areas, home to two-thirds of India's total population – have made it difficult for experts to ascertain the true scale of devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Reuters reports, many have fallen ill or died in their homes without ever being tested for the virus.

"Under-reporting is a widespread problem, not necessarily deliberate, often because of inadequacies," Rajib Dasgupta, chief of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Reuters.

"In the rural context, whatever states may say or claim, testing is not simple, easy or accessible," he added.

And with most of India's crematoriums at capacity, some families have been forced to bury loved ones on their own – laying their bodies to rest in the Ganges River, or in makeshift graves along the river's banks. Those deaths would likely have been excluded from official death counts, experts told Reuters.

A New York Times report claims that India's true COVID-19 figures are higher than officially reported, which Indian officials deny.