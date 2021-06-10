GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The revival of Grand Island's Fantasy Island is one step closer to reality.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney has confirmed that a lease has been finalized with investor Gene Staples. He believes work is already underway at the park. It's unclear if Staples will keep the name Fantasy Island or rebrand it.

Whitney said last month that Staples would like to open the water park portion by July. An official timeline has not yet been released, but Spectrum News 1 is told more information will become available in the coming weeks.