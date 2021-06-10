President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a “revitalised” Atlantic Charter on Thursday, which outlines eight areas where the two nations can collaborate, including climate change, trade and defending democracy.

The agreement was modeled after the original Atlantic Charter, which was signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1941 and outlined American and British goals after World War II



Biden and Johnson met ahead of the Group of Seven Summit, which begins Friday in Cornwall, U.K., their first face-to-face meeting since the Democratic president took office in January



Among other topics in their roughly 90 minute meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which ended the conflict in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s

"The President and the Prime Minister set out a global vision in a new Atlantic Charter to deepen cooperation in democracy and human rights, defence and security, science and innovation, and economic prosperity, with renewed joint efforts to tackle the challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, and emerging health threats," the two leaders said in a joint statement.

"Just as our countries worked together to rebuild the world following the Second World War, so too will we apply our combined strength to the enormous challenges facing the planet today — from global defence and security to building back better from coronavirus to stopping climate change," the U.K. government said in a statement.

The 2021 version “affirms our ongoing commitment to sustaining our enduring values and defending them against new and old challenges” — including "building an inclusive, fair, climate-friendly, sustainable, rules-based global economy for the 21st century" and maintaining security and stability against “modern threats, including cyber threats.”

"Our revitalized Atlantic Charter, building on the commitments and aspirations set out eighty years ago, affirms our ongoing commitment to sustaining our enduring values and defending them against new and old challenges," the charter reads. "We commit to working closely with all partners who share our democratic values and to encountering the efforts of those who seek to undermine our alliances and institutions."

"Northern Ireland has taken huge strides forward since its courageous leaders put reconciliation and progress before violence and division 23 years ago," they wrote in a statement. "We are proud of the achievements of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and we remain fully committed to its three strand approach, that: established the democratic institutions in Northern Ireland; provided for consultation, co-operation and action across the island of Ireland; and created structures for British-Irish engagement."