The Biden administration announced Thursday will purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine – enough to vaccinate 250 million people – and donate them to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and the African Union in an effort to bolster the global vaccination effort.

It is the "largest-ever purchase and donation of vaccines by a single country," the White House said



This donation is in addition to the 80 million doses Biden previously pledged to COVAX, the worldwide vaccine equity initiative, along with a $2 billion contribution to the program



The vaccines will begin shipping in August, according to the Whtie House, with 200 million set to be delivered by the end of 2021. The full amount will be delivered by June 2022.

In a statement, the White House called the effort "historic," noting that it is the "largest-ever purchase and donation of vaccines by a single country and a commitment by the American people to help protect people around the world from COVID-19."

"We have to end COVID-19, not just at home, which we’re doing, but everywhere," Biden said in a speech to Air Force Personnel and their families stationed at Royal Air Force Mildenhall on Wednesday.

The news comes as the United States has seen about 64% of its adult population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with over half of that group fully vaccinated, ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults with at least one shot by July 4.

Rates of COVID cases and deaths have also hit pandemic lows, and the U.S. economy is showing signs of recovery after the devastating impact from the pandemic.

The president is expected to make the announcement at the Group of Seven meeting in the U.K., where he is expected to be joined by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Biden will also call on other nations to do their part to help bolster the global vaccination effort.

"President Biden has been clear that borders cannot keep this pandemic at bay and has vowed that our nation will be the arsenal of vaccines," the White House said. "The historic step the President will announce today therefore protects the health of the American people and the people throughout the world who will benefit from these life-saving vaccines."

