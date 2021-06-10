ORLANDO, Fla. — As Central Florida approaches the 5-year mark since the Pulse shooting, family, friends and the community are also taking time to remember singer Christina Grimmie.

What You Need To Know Musician Christina Grimmie was shot and killed on June 10, 2016



She was killed after a concert at The Plaza Live in Orlando



After her death, her family started the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which raises money for families who are victims of gun violence

Thursday marks five years since she was shot and killed after a performance at The Plaza Live in Orlando. Grimmie was a singer, songwriter and actress, know both on YouTube and for her time on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Musicians like Adam Levine and Lil Wayne had offered to sign her to a music label and her professional career was on the verge of taking off.

Friends in the music industry she worked with say Grimmie is greatly missed.

Kurt Hugo Schneider produced a music video with her in 2010. The song, called "Just a Dream," has been viewed more than 197 million times on YouTube, and that number continues to climb.

“Everyone who knew Christina, knew how incredible a person she was," Schneider said. "She was not only talented as a singer, she was just a beautiful soul. It is just a tragedy that we lost Christina.”

Grimmie was just 22, and since her death, her family started the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which raises money for families who are victims of gun violence.

Foundation officials told News 13 that for the Grimmie family, her death is just still too hard to talk about. ​