INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Indian Rocks Beach is a quaint small town that has largely remained untouched by massive hotel chains and restaurants giving it a very charming appeal.

Recently, residents joined together to create a self-guided walking tour: the Historic Walking Tour of Indian Rocks Beach. The tour takes guests to multiple spots including the area's iconic cottages with some of them dating back to the early 1900s.

“We want to show people the charm the and quaintness of Indian Rocks and really showcase the older buildings in the area," said one of the tour founders R.B. Johnson

The tour takes you all over this coastal town that has not changed too much over the years as you can see inside their museum that houses a look back at the men and women who helped found this community something residents are still proud of to this day.

“People who live here are proud that Indian Rocks. (It) feels so different than other beach communities and that it hasn't been overdeveloped. It's just a homey, welcoming place,” said Johnson.