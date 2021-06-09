WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cody Hoyt and McFall Pearce took a leap of faith in the middle of the pandemic. They took over an established business, with loyal customers, called Mrs. Pumpkin’s.

Mrs. Pumpkin’s has been a staple in the Twin City for 35 years, and is known for its famous Moravian chicken pies.

The pair both went to Wake Forest University for an MBA, and spent time in the corporate world before buying the business



They hope to grow the fundraising arm of the business in order to help organizations in the community

The pair both served in the Marine Corps, and decided to go to Wake Forest University for their MBAs. They wanted to take a chance in the corporate world.

“I really enjoyed a lot of my leadership experience in the military,” Pearce said. “I saw the business world as a great place to be able to put those skills to use and to be able to find a similar environment.”

After a few years in the corporate world, they decided they wanted more. They wanted to give back to their community and decided taking over the established business was the best way to do it.

Mrs. Pumpkin’s has four arms — the retail store, grocery store business, fundraising and catering, and one of their main goals is to grow fundraising.

“Having an environment where you feel like you really contribute to what’s going on and you’re a part of building something was really, really important to us,” Pearce said.

The business has helped groups raise $2.7 million over the past eight years. They’ll hit $3 million by this fall and plan to keep the momentum going.

“We’re doing well, they’re doing well, and the more we can put tools in their hands to be successful, that only benefits us and our team,” Hoyt said.

The owners believe the sky is the limit.

If you’re interested in organizing a fundraiser for your nonprofit, church or business, you can find more information about Mrs. Pumpkin’s fundraising opportunities here.