TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The City of Titusville is looking to shake up its brewery scene and to bring in new life to areas some areas that need revitalization.

What You Need To Know Titusville is investigating ways to spur economic growth in some areas



The city council held its first public hearing on a zoning change Tuesday



The proposal would open up more areas to breweries

Right now, the city’s ordinances for breweries are limited to the downtown area and south along U.S. Highway 1. But changes introduced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting would allow for several more zoning areas to welcome craft brewers who want to bring tap rooms to other parts of the city.

The city says it’s also a good way to help out areas of town, like Main Street.

“You see some redevelopment going on here already coming out of the downtown down this street,” Titusville Planning Manager Brad Parrish said. “So, I think there’s a lot of potential for allowing some more flexibility for brew pubs as a means of doing that redevelopment.”

