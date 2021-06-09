BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Intersection Cafe in Buffalo’s Allentown District is known for its inclusiveness.

"In some ways, we’re so queer that we don’t talk about it. It’s just part of the everyday," said owner Heidi Jones.

The cafe may be a quick stop for some on their way to work, but it served as an important social spot throughout the pandemic. Jones said some of the cafe’s guests struggle with mental health issues and being a part of their routine was important.

"We were able to maintain everyday hellos and routines of social interaction that a lot of other places lost," she said.

This Pride Month, a regular built a fairy garden outside the cafe in honor of fellow customers lost over the past year who did not get a proper memorial.

"I can’t even express my gratitude enough for how supportive this community is," Jones admitted.

Jones also said the primary focus in the pursuit of LGBTQ rights is supporting and fighting for the trans community.

"The fight for trans rights is absolutely the priority right now. Just because I have marriage rights and other forms of protection, that doesn’t mean that everybody does," she explained.

The Intersection Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.