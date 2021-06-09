According to a recent Travel Leaders Network survey, vaccinated Americans were 20% more likely to book a trip this summer.

Meanwhile, recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices for both gasoline and diesel fuel in Florida have gone up about 65 cents since the end of last year.

Former U.S. Energy Information administrator during the Clinton Administration Jay Hakes argued that a change in administration between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden is not the reason gas prices have gone up.

“The oil market has a lot of things that are built in and they take a while to take in too effect,” Hakes said. “Someday we may look back and say Biden did this right and did this wrong, but nothing that he is doing now effects this current market.”

As for airline travel costs, Hakes said the price of jet fuel is only a portion of ticket costs and it doesn't have much influence on what airlines charge to fly. Instead, he said airlines adjust prices to match the supply and demand they see from travelers.