TEXAS — COVID-19 case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations have come down dramatically in Texas in recent weeks. About a third of the state’s residents are vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has significantly loosened its guidance for those who are vaccinated, and masks and social distancing measures have become less common.

With that in mind, Texas grocery staple H-E-B is making masks optional for fully vaccinated customers, partners and vendors.

The policy change takes effect Wednesday, June 9.

There was no mention of a change in mask policy when it comes to employees, however, and recent trips to the store reveal numerous customers were choosing to shop without masks anyway.

Back in March, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reversed the statewide mask mandate, H-E-B stated on Twitter that it would only strongly encourage mask usage in its store.

However, outcry among employees convinced the chain to reverse that decision.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 1,043 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, 379 new probable cases and 49 new fatalities attributed to the virus.