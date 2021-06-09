ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a program which has changed lives, and now Orlando is expanding the Parramore Kidz Zone concept to three new neighborhoods.

The program is in the start-up phase in communities of Mercy Drive, Holden Heights and Engelwood, complementing existing recreation center programs in neighborhoods in need with other initiatives, like youth employment.

“My vision is that we ultimately are doing this in all neighborhoods where children are struggling most in Orlando,” said Lisa Early, Orlando's director of Families, Parks and Recreation

In 2003, when Mayor Buddy Dyer was elected to lead the City Beautiful, Early, too, was hired to be the city’s first director of Children and Education, focusing on child well-being and helpful programming.

It was a cover article in the New York Times on the Harlem Project that Early drew inspiration from.

The New York “Children’s Zone" covered a defined geographic area of 10 square blocks; It focused on investing in the area with high quality preschool, after-school programs and initiatives around youth jobs, tutoring and athletics.

And after consulting with local stakeholders, like childcare advocates, Orlando’s own Parramore Kidz Zone was born.

“The concept is if you invest in things we know help children be successful … you should see the needle move on things like juvenile crime and teen pregnancies,” Early said.

And that’s what they have seen, she said, saying, for example, that 613 juvenile arrests in Parramore in 2006 became 132 in 2019 — a 78% drop.

Teen births in Parramore dropped by 63% in those same years, from 41 to 15.

During PKZ’s first year in Parramore, program leaders did a neighborhood survey of families, asking specific questions revolving around safety, concern for children, and financial stability of households.

Every five years in Parramore, Early said they return and select 100 families to see changes and draw comparisons.

That’s why they’re now replicating the program, following a more than $2 million dollar investment on behalf of the city of Orlando, and hiring people, like 22-year-old Fernanda Urzua.

Urzua came to the community from Mexico years ago, growing up in the Engelwood neighborhood.

“Me coming from a different country, I started off with the language barrier. I did not speak English,” she said. "It was hard for me to find opportunities, make friends, it was a struggle.”

Urzua said that she lacked confidence, but found structure and support at the Rec Center, located along La Costa Drive east of Semoran Boulevard.

“It was like a second home. I was worried I would not become someone successful in the future,” she said. "I have a lot of staff members that were mentors I look up to. They would teach me how to become a better person."

Now, Urzua is a mentor to others, recruiting teens to take part in a jobs program, connecting them with jobs at local companies and teaching them soft skills, like resume work and interview etiquette.

“Not only did they help me with a job, but I’m giving an opportunity to others,” she said.

And as she looks to the future, she’s looking out for her 15-year-old little brother, Carlos.

“I feel like he is a blessing to me,” she said. “I just want my brother to pursue his dreams and know that they are possible.”