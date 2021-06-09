Last year, we started following the Griffis family as their kids returned to in-person learning in the middle of the pandemic.

Now we bring you the final chapter in our year-long coverage of how learning in the classroom impacted an Orange County third grader and his family.

Florida's standardized test, the FSA, loomed over 9-year-old Ethan Griffis for most of the year, threatening to hold him back in third grade.

Now after the end of the school year, his teachers say he mastered the material, he’ll be back next year as a fourth grader.

Throughout our time together, Ethan always wanted to jump behind the camera.

After a year of watching this family go through school during a pandemic…we thought we’d let Ethan take the reins.



Together with Ethan, we came up with a list of hard-hitting questions for his mom – from the impact on Ethan’s autism:



“In-person learning is crucial to your development,” his mother Brianne said.



To his parents hopes for next school year:



“I’m really excited to see you go back to a traditional way of learning, kind of like what I had when I was growing up,” his father Daniel said.



Like any good reporter, Ethan didn’t let up until he got to the heart of the matter.



“What would you like to tell me about how I did this year?” Ethan asked.



“I think you overcame a lot of obstacles, because when you went back to brick and mortar you still didn’t know whether the FSA was going to count," his mother answered. "You still pushed right through, and had no issues, and were able to graduate so I would say that I’m very proud of your third grade year."

Ethan's father felt similarly. Depite facing many challenges, he says Ethan handled them well.

“To see the way you powered through them, how you handled them as a young individual I was really proud to see you persevere through your challenges you were faced with, I’m very proud of you,” said his father.