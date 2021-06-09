ORLANDO, Fla. — Companies seeking to hire military members and their families will be in Orlando on Thursday, June 10 for a free RecruitMilitary job fair at the Avanti Palms Resort on International Drive.

RecruitMilitary is a veteran placement agency, and the event is designed to help military members and veterans and their spouses and dependents as they transition to civilian life.

“A lot of veterans don’t even know where to start,” RecruitMilitary Event Director Allen Von Plinsky said.

Company representatives and organizers will meet with applicants in person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to connect job seekers to employers.

“We are there to kind of connect the dots for both sides and be able to relay what their experiences qualify them to do on the outside,” Von Plinsky said.

Orlando native and veteran Brittany McChesney credits RecruitMilitary with opening her eyes and doors. The Florida State grad served as a U.S. Navy surface warfare officer and remains in the Reserves.

“It’s hard to translate military speak into civilian jobs so I was very narrow-minded really on what I thought I was capable of doing within project management,” she said.

Since starting her job as a project supervisor for a home building company in St. Cloud in March, McChesney sees growth in a field she would not have considered without RecruitMilitary.

“The best thing about going to work is when I have people around me who are in higher positions who are just like, 'Man, the sky is the limit for you,' ” she said.