BUFFALO, N.Y. - You won’t find any high-tech milkshake machines at Mister Sizzle’s, and that's how Chris Casas likes it.

"We go old-school on it," he says. "We use the stick blender. You can definitely taste the love."

Chris and his wife, Casey, are two of Buffalo's newest restaurateurs - the owners of Mister Sizzle's, which they opened after 30 years of combined experience in other bars and restaurants.

"It’s time to make our mark," says Chris. "We’ve been doing it for everybody else. We always say we could do it better, so this is our shot. Five months ago, my wife and myself were bartenders. We know how important it is. If we would’ve worked somewhere that treated us with respect, we probably would have still been there."

Mister Sizzle's took over a former Perks location, and replaced the brunch cafe with a burgers-and-milkshakes restaurant featuring a full bar. Chris says it took almost six months to transform the spot (the anchor tenant in the Horsefeathers building) into his dream restaurant.

"It was pretty soul-sucking, you know?” Chris admits. “It was five months of dealing with contractors, and creating this vision we have."

He credits Casey for helping him navigate the trials and tribulations of being a first-time restaurant co-owner.

"We’re the best team in the world," he says, "whether we’re talking about music, or tattoos, or restaurants."

"It’s been awesome," says Casey. "He’s my best friend, so it’s been really good. I got to watch him grow, and learn the ins and outs of building a restaurant, which we didn’t know about. It’s been great."

You can visit Mister Sizzle's at 346 Connecticut Street in Buffalo, or visit their site here.