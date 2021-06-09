MCKINNEY, Texas — The grocery chain H-E-B announced Tuesday that a new store will open in McKinney, Texas, by the spring of 2023.

The store will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.

Another H-E-B store will open in Frisco near Legacy Drive and Main Street, and another in Plano near Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway by the fall of 2022.

H-E-B has Central Market stores operating in DFW and has several H-E-B stores in surrounding communities, but these will be the first H-E-B branded stores in the Metroplex.