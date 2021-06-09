MCKINNEY, Texas — The grocery chain H-E-B announced Tuesday that a new store will open in McKinney, Texas, by the spring of 2023.
The store will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.
Another H-E-B store will open in Frisco near Legacy Drive and Main Street, and another in Plano near Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway by the fall of 2022.
H-E-B has Central Market stores operating in DFW and has several H-E-B stores in surrounding communities, but these will be the first H-E-B branded stores in the Metroplex.
We have more exciting news to share – a new H-E-B will be coming to McKinney in 2023! Read more of how we’re expanding in DFW in our @HEBNewsroom: https://t.co/i4WRzWYCPG— H-E-B (@HEB) June 8, 2021