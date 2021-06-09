GREEN LAKE, Wis.— Summer is ramping up in the small resort town of Green Lake, some welcome news for the businesses that made it through the pandemic.

Last spring, when all the small businesses on Green Lake’s main drag had to close, someone left a surprise in their windows.

They were hearts, with messages written on the back. Those messages said, “We’ll be here when you come back.”

Soon, even more signs would show up in the business windows, each one sporting messages like “Shop local” and “We’ll be back.”

Fran Hill, owner of Dish, a women’s clothing shop said she was thrilled when the signs started popping up.

“In a small community like this, all the time, people tend to really stick together,” Hill said.

Fast forward to a sweltering summer weekday in 2021, and Green Lake is bustling. Hill said the community has kept the posters' promise and has shown up for the small businesses in town.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the last year wasn’t all terrible for business in the area.

“Last year, people were coming in, but everyone was kind of [like], ‘I never leave my house,’ ‘I'm fat now’ and ‘Life is boring,’” Hill laughed. “It was okay; it was an okay year ... Now everybody's like, ‘Okay, I'm going to a party, I'm going to have fun!’”

Green Lake is heavy on tourism, and people who own weekend homes. Hill said instead of lots of Chicagoland-area tourists, local businesses have seen more people from Wisconsin this season.

“It's really been good. A lot of people were staying a little closer to home over this last year, so we had more people who came to visit from around Wisconsin,” she said.

Deb Roberts opened The Collection, a shop in downtown Green Lake, about a year ago with her daughter. She’s seen that same trend of business rebounding after the pandemic firsthand, too.

“We’ve been busy,” Roberts said. “COVID has actually been a mixed blessing for us. People stayed closer to home. They were more in tune to what was happening in their town.”

Hill said that sense of community was what inspired her to move to Green Lake in the first place.

“I was just living in downtown Chicago and I thought, 'I need to be around nice people. I'm just going to spend the summer in Green Lake,'” she said. “[That was] 20 years ago, and here I still am!”

While word usually travels fast in a small town, there’s still one big secret: Nobody knows who started putting hearts on the windows over a year ago.

“I never did [find out],” Hill said. “No one ever admitted to doing it.”

It stands as proof that in crisis, communities don’t necessarily need open storefronts, parties or even time face-to-face to grow stronger.

“We have the people who know one another and support one another. That really makes the world a better place to live,” Hill said.