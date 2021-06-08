Vice President Kamala Harris began her bilateral visit with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Tuesday morning, kicking off a series of meetings in Mexico City to close out her trip to Central America, as she continues to work on the root causes of migration toward the U.S.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris began her bilateral visit with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Tuesday morning It's the vice president's second stop on her trip to Central America to discuss the root causes of migration, after wrapping up a visit to Guatemala Monday night Harris and López Obrador witnessed the signing of a regional development agreement earlier Tuesday The two leaders were set to discuss border security, labor rights, economic development and more in their bilateral meeting

Harris’ visit follows a virtual meeting with the Mexican president in May and is meant to build on the progress made in that discussion, a spokesperson for Harris said.

The two will speak about border security for both countries, economic development in the region, workers’ rights, trade, development and migrant smuggling.

“The U.S. and Mexico have a partnership, a long standing partnership,” the vice president told reporters Monday night. “It’s about economic engagement, both in terms of Mexico and the region and what we can do, such as partnering on the issue of vaccines.”

Earlier Tuesday, the vice president and López Obrador witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries, an agreement to cooperate on development programs in the Central American region.

The agreement is meant to solidify partnerships between both countries to develop the entire region, Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zúniga explained Monday, and he said two main focuses would be youth and deforestation.

“We are both destination countries for migration from Central America, and we both have some of the same issues trying to ensure that we have legal paths for migration,” he said.

Before their meeting, President López Obrador gave Vice President Harris a tour of The History of Mexico mural at the National Palace in Mexico City, an iconic work commissioned by Mexican artist Diego Rivera.

She was later scheduled to participate in a conversation with women entrepreneurs and a labor roundtable before speaking to the press, plus she will meet embassy staff before heading back to Washington.