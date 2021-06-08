KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A bystander who was shot six times in a rampage at a Kissimmee convenience store is slowly recovering and grateful to be alive.

Ronald Toler, 21, made a quick run to a Wawa convenience store on West Vine Street for milk. He came across a homeless woman, gave her some money, then stumbled upon a man he thought needed help.

“I asked him if he needed anything, and then I saw a Glock... and I just remember getting shot,” Toler said.

The gunman shot Toler six times, then started shooting at random cars. Ahmad Bojeh is being held in jail in connection to the shooting.

Toler does not have health insurance, so family and friends started an online crowdfunding page to help him with medical bills.

