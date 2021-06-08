It’s graduation season and restrictions are loosening just in time to celebrate, so party supply business is booming.

It’s a night-and-day difference from 2021 to 2020. Last year was so bad for business at Taylor Rental in DeWitt that owner Erich Schmidtmann says he should have closed. This year, he can hardly keep up with calls.

What You Need To Know Party supply and rental companies are seeing huge growth in business over 2020



Taylor Rental has tents, tables, chairs, dishes, bounce houses and more



June is historically the biggest month for Taylor Rental

“Night and day. Hundreds of percent better than last year,” Schmidtmann said.

Taylor Rental has tables, chairs, tents and even bounce rides. It’s all in high demand. Families are reserving them for graduation parties. Some of the high schools and colleges need equipment for celebrations and events, too.

June is historically the biggest month for Taylor Rental, Schmidtmann said. This year might be one of his best Junes in more than 40 years.

“Everybody wants to get outside and do something,” said Schmidtmann. “So I think that might even have something to do with the mad rush here for this month just because they’re going on a tear and a half before they’ve been able to go outside and do anything, so I think everybody’s looking forward to a really nice summer.”

If you are planning a party this month or later this summer, reserve your tents and other gear as soon as possible.

“I have a lot of inventory,” said Schmidtmann. “It’s just that we have limited amount of people that can deliver this stuff in trucks. So that’s going to make it a little more difficult, but as long as everyone’s receptive to taking the delivery Tuesday or Wednesday for the weekend and being able to pick it up the following Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll have no trouble getting everything done. We’ll just work some long hours, but we’ll accomplish our goal.”

Schmidtmann says he relied on PPP loans to get through last year. Things are rebounding, he says, so he was able to hire another employee this year.

“I have five trucks on the road right now just trying to clean up the weekend,” said Schmidtmann. “So we have plenty to do this June, which is much different from last year.”