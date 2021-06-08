PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cruise industry is slowly making its way back to Florida. With updated CDC guidance, cruise companies are figuring out how to get their crews safely back on the water as more vaccines go into arms across the country.

Last month, the CDC issued new guidance for cruise companies to start trial voyages before applying for a COVID-19 conditional sailing certificate.

Now, companies are on the move after being docked since last March because of the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line is set to sail from Miami to the Caribbean starting Aug. 15.

The company is also offering cruises aboard the Norwegian Escape to the Caribbean for trips starting Nov. 13 from Port Canaveral.

Norwegian said it is following the SailSAFE protocol, which includes having a fully vaccinated crew and guests for voyages through Oct. 31.

These plans are all contingent on getting authorization from the CDC to sail again.

On Friday, Carnival's newest ship Mardi Gras sailed into Port Canaveral to an excited crowd of cruise enthusiasts.

The CDC approved Carnival's port agreement to sail from Port Canaveral.

The company expects to be back in service in July.

Royal Caribbean has also announced Allure of the Seas will be leaving from Port Canaveral on Aug. 8.