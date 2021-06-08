ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A blue-green algae bloom health alert was issued for Lake Rowena Tuesday.by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.
Tests on a water sample taken June 2 found the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the lake, health department officials said.
They urged the public to exercise caution in and around Lake Rowena and to take the following precautions:
- Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
- People who have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.
- Keep pets and livestock away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals.
- Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
- Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish well.
- Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.