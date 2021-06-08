FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The recently signed Florida budget includes $850,000 from the state to help Flagler Beach improve its wastewater treatment plant.

It's a project city leaders say they’ve been trying to get done for years and now will be able to, thanks to the support from some local businesses.

The infrastructure of the Flagler Beach water treatment plant has not changed since City Manager William Whitson was in high school, he said.

“This infrastructure was invested in the 70s and 80s, and it is just wore out and it is time to replace it,” Whitson said.

They still use the same methods: spreading biosolids from the plant out in sludge beds, which can take months to dry and then has to be disposed of by hand.

“They actually get in here and manually shovel this stuff," said Whitson, gesturing to the acre of dried-out sludge. "It's incredible.”

City leaders have been trying to get the system changed, with the support of local business owners like Scott Fox of Tortuga’s Florida Kitchen.

“The water treatment center has been sort of an ongoing issue ever since I moved here five-and-a half years ago,” Fox said.

As vice president of the Flagler Business Bureau, he stepped sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking him to approve state budget funds to update the infrastructure. Their joins efforts paid off.

“We’ve been trying to get this done for 3 or 4 years now, and we are grateful that it finally came to fruition, especially in a time where you’ve got so much growth in Flagler County, plus obviously enviornmental impacts," Fox said. "We want to protect Flagler County for the hidden gem that it is."

Flagler Beach will match the funds it is set to receive from the state to buy a sludge press. The new machinery will render their current system obsolete.

“It is like going from a rowboat to an outboard motor in terms of the efficiency and effectivenesss of it," Whitson said. "It is just way different.”

This new system will improve water qualiity and reduce the nutrients in the approximately 1 million gallons of discharge water that goes from the plant into the intracoastal waterway per day. Whitson said county officials hope to get the discharge down to zero as the plant is updated. Excess nutrients in the water harm the environment by fueling conditions like algae blooms.

“The point-source discharge has long been a source of pollution," Whitson said. "We can readily identify that. We know where it is coming from, so let's do our part.”

Whitson said he hopes this is just the first step, as the county plans to update the entire plant in two to four years.

“We have such beautiful beaches, such a beautiful environment," Whitson said. "We want to keep it that way for generations to come. This is an investment in ourselves."

Fox can't wait to see the changes implemented.

“This is just going to improve everybody’s quality of life by improving the quality of the water,” he said.

According to the governor’s office, the money for this project is coming out of funds appropriated to the Department of Environmental Protection.