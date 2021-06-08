The CDC is urging parents to get kids 12- to 17-years old vaccinated, warning of an increase in child hospitalizations and ICU visits nationwide this spring. While none died, they say the vaccine can slow the spread of COVID-19 among young people — and prevent unnecessary suffering.

This week, vaccine advisors to the FDA will meet to discuss the rollout of vaccines for teens and discuss what next steps are needed that would allow them to consider lowering the vaccine eligible age further.

Many parents are taking advantage of public vaccination sites, like Barnett Park in Orlando, to ensure their teens can get vaccinated over the summer break. And doctors too are encouraging families to help make sure their children get the shot to protect them from COVID-19.

Judi Hayes and her two sons, Jack and Will, have only been on summer break for a little more than a week. But they're already thinking ahead to next year.

At 13, Jack will be headed into the eighth grade while, 10-year-old Will is going into —

“Fourth grade,” Will said, looking at his mom, Judi Hayes.

“Fourth grade,” Judi Hayes said, nodding.

The family has been careful through the pandemic — at work, at home and at school. So, when the FDA and CDC approved the vaccine for teens, Jack got his shot quickly.

“I got my second shot last Thursday,” Jack Hayes said.

“So he got his first shot literally the day it became available, we were able to get him in,” Judi Hayes said.

But not every parent has been so eager.

“Yes, definitely there are parents that are concerned, and I understand that. It is a new vaccine. It hasn’t been out on the market that long. But what I encourage parents to do is to talk to their pediatrician about it, go to reputable sources online, look at the scientific data,” said Dr. Lisa Gwynn, President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn said the vaccine rollout in teens has been smooth, but slow-going. She says to expect a rush of parents getting their kids vaccinated as we get closer to the new school year.

But, Dr. Gwynn says not to wait.

Nationally, an uptick in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in teens is being reported by the CDC, and Gwynn says it’s preventable.

“We’re seeing more variants that are more infectious in the community, so this pandemic is far from over. And here we have adults getting vaccinated, why wouldn’t we want to protect our children as well?” Gwynn asked, rhetorically.

With the new school year approaching, Hayes said she feels comfortable sending Jack back in person, knowing he’s vaccinated. And she's still hopeful Will will be able to get his shot soon, too.

"He’s 10, so he’s in the next group that will roll down," Hayes said. "So hopefully we can get him into a trial this summer, get a little more peace of mind.”