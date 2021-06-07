A new event to support the LGBTQ+ community in Niagara County is underway.

Niagara Pride, a nonprofit that serves the county, launched WNY Shopping with Pride.

A total of 35 businesses will donate a portion of their sales to Niagara Pride.

Niagara Pride President Ronald Piaseczny says this will help the nonprofit to expand its services for the LGBTQ+ community in Niagara County.

“So by being able to do that kind of programming, we are hoping that this fundraiser will allow us to expand the type of programming that we can do,” said Piaseczny. “With looking at more meetings, looking at different types of services and provide things like our community online directory.”

@SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/Fxgi6WLl2x — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) June 7, 2021

James Konidis owns one of the participating businesses, James. Kreate. He sells home décor, apparel and more. He says he’s excited to be a part of this event, which is planned to become annual.

“I think this is a great way to have visibility where Niagara Falls, Niagara County hasn’t received the attention it deserves and I hope this Shopping with Pride event can bring to light the underserved needs in the community,” said Konidis.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

The event runs until Saturday, June 12.