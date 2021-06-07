An illegal maneuver from drivers has a Sanford woman asking the state and county for change in this week’s Traffic Inbox.

Lissette Avellino was taking her kids to the doctor’s office a few months ago when a driver pulled in front of her on State Road 46 and US-17/92.

“I’m going straight and a person is supposed to turn in the right lane nearly hit me so close that they would have hit my daughter’s side of the car. And she was in her car seat thank God, but she got really scared over it,” said Avellino.

Avellino says it happens more common than not.

Traveling westbound on State Road 46, also known as 25th Street, drives in the right only turning lane to turn onto northbound U.S.-17/92 will instead cut over in the median to go straight in front of other cars traveling westbound.

“Our problem is that the road goes from a two-lane road to a one-lane road and then jumps back up to a two-lane road as soon as you cross the street,” Avellino said.

To both the west and east of U.S.-17/92, the road has two westbound lanes. It’s only at and near the intersection where it’s reduced down to one.

“Why not just make it two lanes all the way through?” asks Avellino.

It could help avoid illegal maneuvers, if the right only turning lane also allowed for drivers to go straight.

“I’ve seen so many car accidents from people just going straight,” she said.

Seminole County engineers have been aware of the problem. But discussions with FDOT broke down when adequate right of way was not available to build a second westbound through lane.

FDOT stated a project to improve 25th Street or State Road 46 is currently in the design phase.

“The viewer’s concerns have been shared with the project team, and the team is evaluating potential traffic flow improvements that fall within the scope of the project,” said FDOT spokeswoman Allison Colburn.

Avellino wants that project to reduce some of the dangers of this intersection.

“I want to be able to get through here safely,” she said.

