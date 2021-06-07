An El Paso-area mom is facing charges after posing as her 13-year-old daughter in her daughter’s school and documenting the stunt on social media.

Casey Garcia, 30, was taken into custody by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week and was charged with tampering with government records and criminal trespass, court records show.

According to a report in the El Paso Times, Garcia, who is less than 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds, entered a middle school in the San Elizario Independent School District.

In a YouTube video titled “Why I posed as my 13 year old daughter. A raw but real answer,” one of several social media posts documenting what Garcia referred to as a “social experiment,” Garcia said “I did this to prove that the public school system, the private school system is not really …. Let me explain my day to you. I had to put on the tanner and I had to dye my hair because Julie’s hair’s darker.”

Garcia goes on to say she was able to sign in for her school day, speak with the principal and another faculty member, attend classes and eat lunch with actual students.

“The teachers were so preoccupied with the students that were online that they weren’t paying attention to the students that were there physically,” Garcia continued.

Garcia said she made it through seven periods without detection until one teacher realized she wasn’t her daughter and asked her to stay after class.

“And she looked at me and she’s like, ‘You’re not Julie.’ I took off my mask, I took off my glasses and said, ‘No, I’m not Julie, I’m Julie’s mom,’” Garcia said in the YouTube video.

Garcia said that the purpose of her “social experiment” was to prove that schools need better security.

Garcia is also facing a charge on an unrelated traffic warrant.