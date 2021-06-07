CLEVELAND — With more people enjoying the comforts of home over the past year, a northeast Ohio heating and cooling business is busier than ever.

What You Need To Know Demand for air conditioning has skyrocketed during the pandemic



Business owner Daniel Baczkowski said the current stock shortages at his wholesaler are the worst in his 41-year career



Shortages are affecting the business

“It just died on me,” said Neil Walsh. “It was a 31-year-old unit.”

That has the homeowner in the market for a new air conditioner.

“It’s over. It's had its life,” he said. “So, I need a new one. Quickly.”

Daniel Baczkowski is happy to help. He checked out the situation in Walsh’s basement and backyard to provide a quote for a replacement.

But these days, getting the equipment is a lot harder than it used to be.

“It is unbelievable this time of year,” said Baczkowski. “Usually at the end of the season when everybody’s running short, but running short at the beginning of the season, that doesn’t make sense at all.”

He said the current stock shortages at his wholesaler are the worst in his 41-year career.

“I don’t know how to explain it except COVID really messed up this industry,” he said. “Or, everybody’s industry all the way around.”

Baczkowski owns Baz Heating and Air and is staying busy traveling between estimates and installations. After visiting with Walsh, his next stop was replacing a commercial air conditioning unit. A large crane was needed to place it on the roof.

Baczkowski, known as "Baz," started the business to be his own boss when he left the computer industry.

“Back in (1980), I saw the handwriting on the wall that the industry was changing so much that I wound up switching gears,” he said. “And I can’t regret being self-employed.”

His son Brian is also on board.

“He’s been with me 22 years and I think the last five years, he really decided this is what he wants to do for a living,” said Baczkowski.

“I think I was 3-years-old when I started,” said Brian. “I was the only kid on the block who got sheet metal tools for Christmas.”

The Parma-based business had its busiest year ever in 2020 during the pandemic, and 2021 is already off to a strong start.

“I don’t know if that’s because of a shortage of guys in the field, or the public panicking,” Baczkowski said. “And I’d have to say it’s probably a little bit of both.”

Baczkowski and his team raced against the rain Thursday to get the old unit off the building and the new one in place. Unfortunately, a three-hour delay waiting for the crane meant the clouds caught up with them.

“It’s gonna get us wet,” he said.

The installation continued through the weather, but putting it into position was only half the job. The unforeseen delays impacted business.

“I got two people that are wondering where I’m at,” said Baczkowski.

He continues doing what he can to help customers keep their cool.