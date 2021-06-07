ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police detectives have filed 15 additional so-called cold-case charges against George Girtman, who is serving two life sentences for armed sex crimes decades ago, the Orlando Police Department said Monday.
What You Need To Know
- Orlando Police have filed 15 additional cold-case charges against George Girtman
- Girtman is serving two life sentences for armed sex crimes in the city
- He's dubbed the Malibu Rapist for attacks in the Malibu Homes community
Dubbed the Malibu Rapist for attacks in western Orlando's Malibu Homes community, Girtman, 67, has been imprisoned since 1992 after his conviction for multiple sex crimes in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 2011, he received two life sentences for crimes in 1990.
He first was imprisoned after a 1976 conviction but was released in 1984, records show.
Girtman is being held at the Cross City Correctional Institution.
Orlando Police officials have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the additional charges.