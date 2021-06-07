After popular demand, a program in Onondaga County that essentially doubles your money while helping out local restaurants is coming back for round two today.

Vouchers for the Keeping It Local gift card program will become available for purchase at 7 p.m.

If you plan on participating, those vouchers have to be redeemed online and presented at participating restaurants, and then you can buy a gift card from $25 to $100. Whichever one you decide to purchase that will then be doubled with the voucher.

Gift cards must be redeemed by Wednesday, June 23.

You can buy gift cards and see participating restaurants on the county’s website.