BRADENTON, Fla. — A new store in Manatee county called “The Twig" is working to help foster care families by giving them a memorable shopping experience every month.

What You Need To Know "The Twig" helping foster care families with clothes



It serves about 300 children per month



More Manatee County headlines

“We wanted to create an atmosphere for kids where they feel loved,” says Nicole Britton, The Twig Director of Development.

The boutique-style store opened June 1, and gives foster kids the ability to shop for free.

Britton says there are over 2,000 foster kids in the Bay Area.

“We serve around 300 children a month,” she says.

Kids all ages can find clothes to fit any occasion, with accessories to match.

Most of their clothes are new, or gently used, and the store relies on community donations to keep the store full.

“We want them to feel like they are just like any other kid,” says Britton.

Families must provide paperwork before they can shop.

For more information on when they are open, click here.