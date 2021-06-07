ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, the Central Florida community is coming together to honor the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub terror attack five years ago on June 12, 2016.

What You Need To Know There are multiple events this week to honor the Pulse victims



OnePulse Foundation calls this week "Five-Year Pulse Remembrance Week



Hundreds of faith leaders will gather to call for LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections

The Orange County Regional History Center's "Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy" exhibit is open through Aug. 15.

It shows how our community and the entire world were impacted by the deadly terrorist shooting. It also follows the story of how the nightclub started and how the community has honored and celebrated the lives lost.

The exhibit is free this week through June 13.

Events are running all week that are listed on OnePulse Foundation’s site.

Monday at 10:30 a.m., hundreds of faith leaders are gathering at the Joy Metropolitan Community Church in Orlando calling for LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections.

Monday at 7 p.m., city leaders are gathering alongside the LGBTQ community for an interfaith service at the Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival.

The City Beautiful is already filled with love for the victims, survivors and families impacted as thousands came out to events over the weekend.

The fifth annual CommUnity Rainbow Run and Festival on Saturday drew about 3,000 people.

"There's certain things that should never happen. And we want to support our community and show our love," participant Katie Masters said.

Dozens also came out to the Straight Men Real Makeup fundraiser on Sunday at Haos on Church.

"Our event reminds everyone what Pulse was about, when you went to that nightclub, everybody was included. It didn't matter if you were straight, gay, what color you were, none of that mattered, just went and had a great time," Linda Gale Wright with Makeup and Creative Arts, LLC said.