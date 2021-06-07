AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Avery County businesses are waiting in anticipation as the Highland Games return to the area for the first time in over a year, bringing a needed economic boost after many struggled through the pandemic.

Kay Hughes has owned the Pixie Inn since 2014, but it's been in her family for decades.

“My parents, grandparents, aunt and uncle built the motel and opened it, I think in 1959,” Hughes said.

Her parents took over in 1969. The inn became her home during the summer months.

“We didn’t get in too much trouble,” Hughes said. “I grew up helping mom clean rooms and that kind of thing.”

Hughes says she watched three generations grow up here, especially during the Highland Games. The Highland Games happen every year in July and bring people in from all over the world.

They hold events like the hammer throw, Highland dancing and sheep herding in Avery County.

“Each year, the person gets the same room number as they come back, so they get feeling like it's their room,” Hughes said.

The same people come to the motel every single year. She tells customers the only way to get a room is for the person to die and will it to them. So the rooms are passed on through generations.

In the last 10 years, Hughes has only had three rooms become available. So she says when the games shut down last year, it had a big financial impact on the area.

Hughes says the Pixie Inn will not be going anywhere any time soon as her daughter plans to take over in the future right where she leaves off.