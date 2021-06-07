HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Market returned last week, after the 2020 spring market was canceled and the fall market was adjusted due to COVID-19.

What You Need To Know This will be Pepper Moon Catering's 46th year at High Point Market



High Point Market accounts for 30% of its annual revenue in a normal year



High Point Market is open to trade only and ends Wednesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

In the past, the Market Authority said the trade show had an annual economic impact of over $6 billion. That number includes hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for local and state governments.

Small business are impacted as well. This will be Pepper Moon Catering's 46th furniture market.

Special Events Contractor Meredith Williams said their business relies on the furniture market for quite a huge chunk of their annual revenue, prior to COVID-19. During the pandemic, the business lost a lot of its annual revenue due cancellations and changes.

“We’ve been in business since 1998, and the market has continued to grow and grow. It's roughly 30% of our business for the year," Williams said.

Every six months, the furniture market brings more than 75,000 people to High Point and there are more than 2,000 exhibitors, as well as more than 12,000 square feet of show space across 180 buildings.

Pepper Moon Catering feeds a lot of the attendees.

"We aren’t just feeding buyers, we are feeding the people that sell the furniture, and the people creating the furniture and designing the furniture, so they are here very early in the morning until very late in the evening," Williams said.

On any given day during the event, the team has several vans full to the brim with food for their clients.

“We’ll have roughly seven to nine vans traveling over to High Point on any given day. And they will be loaded, there will be two to three showrooms per van depending on the volume of food that van requires,' Williams added.

High Point Market is open daily from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. and ends Wednesday, June 9, at 5 p.m.